‘Three or four weeks’ – Frank Lampard provides Chelsea injury update during pre-match presser

Frank Lampard has provided an update on the condition of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour ahead of the Blues’ Champions League tie with Sevilla tomorrow, the club’s official Twitter account reports.

Chelsea kick off their Champions League campaign at Stamford Bridge tomorrow against Europa League winners Sevilla. The Spanish side have made a habit of winning Europe’s second tier competition, so they might be tempted to lose on purpose so they can finish third in the group and compete in it once again.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game in his pre-match press conference, alongside club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Lampard gave an update on teenage midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is yet to play a minute for Chelsea so far this season.

Lampard reports Billy Gilmour is around three or four weeks away from his return, all being well, and is continuing to build up his fitness outside.#CHESEV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 19, 2020

Gilmour forced his way into Lampard’s starting side before the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the Premier League, so having him back available will be a genuine boost for the Chelsea boss and team alike.

Lampard has a wealth of options in the middle of the park, but no player quite like Gilmour, who has the potential to be a star both for Chelsea and Scotland in the future.