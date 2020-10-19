Ahead of what promises to be an epic opening day Champions League group stage match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, Kylian Mbappe has taken the time to praise Marcus Rashford for his charity work.

The French World Cup winner also has a charity of his own, but appears to be completely in awe of the England international.

“It is about confidence and he is a player who plays with so much confidence,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“He is one of the most dangerous forward players in England. Paul (Pogba) has spoken about how special he is – and he does not talk about players in such a way often.

“To tackle an issue as important as child poverty is one of the most important things that somebody can do – so I have full respect that he has been doing that and trying to make a real change.

“I do think there is a requirement for players to use their position to make a difference in the world. We have been given so much and it is important that we give back.”

The latest news regarding the Man United striker’s attempt to force the Government into action comes via the Huffington Post, who note that Rashford’s proposals will potentially be voted on in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Before then, the Red Devils have their European assignment to deal with, and after a poor start to their 2020/21 campaign, Newcastle win notwithstanding, a win would be a real tonic.

They’ll have to do so without Harry Maguire who is missing through injury, however, it’s given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the opportunity to anoint Bruno Fernandes as the new captain.

If he leads from the front, Maguire may find it hard to get the armband back again given that the Portuguese has shown all the attributes needed to this point, despite never being handed the armband before.