Harry Maguire injured and will miss Manchester United vs PSG Champions League clash

According to reliable Manchester United insider Jonathan Shrager and journalist Rich Fay, Harry Maguire is injured and will miss the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow night.

Shrager reports that the club captain suffered a slight tear in the win against Newcastle, with United hopeful that the central defender will be back to feature against Chelsea on the weekend.

Fay also added that the centre-back was injured, whilst worryingly stating that a potential replacement in Eric Bailly is also sidelined.

The news on Maguire comes not long after the Manchester Evening News reported that the 27-year-old did not travel with the first-team squad to Paris.

Regarding Maguire’s absence from #MUFC’s travelling squad to PSG, I can confirm that Harry picked up a small injury (a slight tear) against Newcastle, but United’s medical team are hopeful that he’ll be back fit to play against Chelsea this Saturday — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) October 19, 2020

United without both Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly for their trip to face PSG tomorrow. Would not be surprised to see Luke Shaw move to CB alongside Victor Lindelof, with Alex Telles at LB #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) October 19, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Bruno Fernandes furious with new boy Alex Telles after error in Man United training Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire have not travelled with Man United squad ahead of PSG tie Diego Costa linked with sensational Premier League return, contract could be signed in January

With academy graduate the only other centre-back in the travelling squad left to partner Victor Lindelof, Fay even suggested that Luke Shaw could start in the middle.

That move would certainly spark some question marks but would likely result in summer signing Alex Telles being handed his debut.

Solskjaer has certainly been handed a defensive dilemma and will have to handle this very carefully otherwise he’ll face some serious criticism.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria all part of PSG’s attack, United can’t afford to take any chances with their backline tomorrow night.