Havertz, Kepa, Silva – Analysis of each costly error contributing to Chelsea’s worrying defensive record this season

According to the Premier League’s official stats, five individual errors have led to goals against Chelsea so far this season, over half the total amount which stands at 9 after five top-flight games.

Frank Lampard’s side have managed just one clean sheet so far during the new campaign, with that coming in the emphatic 4-0 win against Crystal Palace just before the international break.

It’s no surprise to see that shaky goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga tops the table with three costly errors, whilst new signings Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva have chipped in with one blunder each.

We’ll break down the costly lapses in concentration below…

Kepa Arrizabalaga, errors so far this season – 3

1. Brighton vs Chelsea, final score 3-1 win.

The Spaniard’s first blunder came in Chelsea’s opening game of the season – Kepa setting the tone for another disastrous campaign it seems.

Kepa allowed the Seagulls back into the game after failing to deal with Leandro Trossard’s long-range effort, with the stopper failing to get a strong hand to the respectably average effort.

On this occasion, Reece James and Kurt Zouma were on hand to ensure that this didn’t cost the Blues three points.

Kepa will not want to see that again! It had been coming for #BHAFC and it's an absolutely superb effort from Trossard! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #BHACHE here: https://t.co/LESAnyvh5q

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/l0JRRs2MOs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 14, 2020

2. Chelsea vs Liverpool, final score 2-0 defeat.

Kepa’s next lapse in judgement came in the very next game, with the 26-year-old gifting Sadio Mane a second for Liverpool.

The stopper was punished for his reckless ball-playing tendencies as Kepa foolishly decided to play the ball out across the floor when Mane was charging the goal.

Brilliant from Sadio Mane, but not one Kepa will want to see again ? Liverpool are now in a commanding position against Chelsea. ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #CHELIV here: https://t.co/gopmotG3I8

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/R8WNLylWRG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2020

3. Chelsea vs Southampton, final score 3-3 draw.

Kepa’s third and final error so far this season came in Saturday’s draw against Southampton. The stopper was left in a sticky situation after a horrible wayward back pass from Kurt Zouma.

The Spain international appeared to completely miss the chance to collect or connect with the ball, allowing Che Adams to run free and have a couple of attempts on an empty goal before scoring.

Honestly, as bad as Kepa is here, this should go down as a combined error for the stopper and Zouma.

I’ve re-watched the goal a lot and I can’t help but think that Kepa does this stuff on purpose. There’s no other explanation. pic.twitter.com/J7Sl2fBo1o — Vakho (@Vakho_t) October 18, 2020

Thiago Silva, errors so far this season – 1

1. West Brom vs Chelsea, final score 3-3 draw.

Thiago Silva endured a nightmare Premier League debut, with the experienced centre-back gifting West Brom a goal when the sides met in third game of the season.

Silva was punished for being lax on the ball as Callum Robinson capitalised on the defender’s heavy touch to drive towards the goal before scoring.

Luckily for Chelsea, West Brom were just as bad defensively and wasted a three-goal lead by allowing the Blues to come back in the second-half.

Oh no Thiago Silva ? The Chelsea captain gifts West Brom a second on his Premier League debut ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WBACHE here: https://t.co/UOi15qT9KW

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/RJkPZAXSwl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 26, 2020

Kai Havertz, errors so far this season – 1

Chelsea’s most expensive recruit this summer joined Kepa and Zouma in experiencing a moment to forget in this weekend’s draw against Southampton.

The attacking midfielder’s was punished for his attempts to dribble his way out of danger whilst in his own half, with Havertz being bodied off the ball by hard-working forward Che Adams.

Adams then slipped the ball into strike partner Danny Ings, who effortlessly rounded Kepa before slotting the ball into the back of the empty net.

Danny Ings kicked off the comeback for Southampton against Chelsea… Goal machine pic.twitter.com/RxUQOA9baO — Mr. Eddie (@Lionh3rt) October 18, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Man City should target these five forwards with Sergio Aguero’s contract situation uncertain Liverpool fans are loving Joel Matip’s hilarious angry walk towards Everton star Richarlison Video: Liverpool star appears to arrive at hospital amid more worrying injury rumours

What should Lampard do in order to try and put a stop to this? Individual errors have already directly cost Chelsea points in three different games so far this season…