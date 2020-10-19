Menu

Liverpool fans are loving Joel Matip’s hilarious angry walk towards Everton star Richarlison

Liverpool fans are absolutely loving a video doing the rounds today of defender Joel Matip doing an intimidating ‘angry walk’ towards Everton star Richarlison.

Watch the clip below as the Cameroonian clearly isn’t happy with Richarlison’s rash challenge during the Merseyside Derby…

Matip will now be a hugely important player for Liverpool following the huge blow of losing Virgil van Dijk to a long-term injury.

There have been some reports of a Matip injury scare as well, though it’s not yet clear how reliable this information is.

