Jose Mourinho is keen to reunite with Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa at Tottenham in the summer of 2021, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

Costa has fallen short of the standards he set during his initial Atletico stint since returning to the club from Chelsea, but that does not appear to have deterred Mourinho, who signed the Spaniard while at Stamford Bridge.

Don Balon report that, with Costa set to become a free agent upon the expiration of his Atletico contract next summer, Tottenham have positioned themselves as a club who would like to secure his services.

The report claims that it’s Mourinho’s interest which is driving the consideration from Spurs and a deal could be struck when Costa becomes available to sign a pre-contract agreement with interested clubs in January.

Costa’s best days are likely behind him now, but if he were to take the pay-cut that Don Balon believe would be necessary to make the move happen, it could be a low-risk way for Tottenham to bolster their attack.

Spurs need quality in reserve for captain Harry Kane, who has suffered recurring injury problems over recent seasons. Costa may well be the answer. We’ll have to wait and see if this one goes any further.