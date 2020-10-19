Koeman suggests that Lionel Messi could be playing ‘better’ for Barcelona right now

According to ESPN, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has suggested that Lionel Messi could be performing ‘better’ right now.

The Dutchman made the comments as he was looking ahead to Barcelona’s opening Champions League group stage tie against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros tomorrow night.

There’s been even more attention on Messi recently with the superstar trying to leave the Blaugrana during the transfer window, only to be forced to play out his contract which expires next summer.

Koeman insisted that the main thing is that Messi is ‘happy’, adding that he can’t make a ‘single complaint’ about the 33-year-old.

Here’s what Koeman had to say on Messi ahead of tomorrow night’s clash at the Camp Nou:

“Maybe, at the moment, Messi’s performances could be better, but he is happy, he is working hard and he wants to be the captain. I don’t have a single complaint. He has also had some bad luck.”

“He hit the post [in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Getafe] and on another day that goes in.”

“I don’t have any doubts about his performances and we’re going to see him [at his best] in the upcoming games, I’m sure.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Helder Costa shows lightning-fast speed to help Leeds defend Wolves counter ‘I was not expecting this’ – Man United star surprised by Solskjaer’s latest decision Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fires back on social media after criticism from some Arsenal fans

Messi’s only goal so far this season came in Barcelona’s opening La Liga encounter against Villarreal, with the Argentine slotting in a penalty.

Messi has also added two assists this season though, but like the rest of his teammates was a bit quiet in the recent back-to-back draws against Sevilla and Getafe.

It’s far to early to write off Messi, something that the all-time great has proved throughout his career.