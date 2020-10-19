Liverpool line up potential £54million transfer to fill Virgil van Dijk void

Liverpool could reportedly turn to Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos as their cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk.

According to Don Balon, the Reds are now emerging as contenders to sign Carlos for around £54million, ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Carlos’ fine form in La Liga has seen him win plenty of big admirers, it would seem, but Don Balon suggest Liverpool’s recent Van Dijk injury blow puts them at the front of the queue for the 27-year-old’s signature.

Liverpool urgently need to think about replacing Van Dijk when the transfer window re-opens in January, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez surely not enough to see them through the season.

The pair have been prone to injuries themselves, and though Fabinho can also operate as a centre-back if needed, it’s far from an ideal situation for a club looking to challenge for the Premier League title and the Champions League.

Van Dijk has been a huge part of Liverpool’s recent success and surely only a proven top player like Carlos will be good enough to fill the void left by his absence.