Menu

Liverpool line up potential £54million transfer to fill Virgil van Dijk void

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool could reportedly turn to Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos as their cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk.

According to Don Balon, the Reds are now emerging as contenders to sign Carlos for around £54million, ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

MORE: Virgil van Dijk tips “outstanding” star to replace him

Carlos’ fine form in La Liga has seen him win plenty of big admirers, it would seem, but Don Balon suggest Liverpool’s recent Van Dijk injury blow puts them at the front of the queue for the 27-year-old’s signature.

Liverpool urgently need to think about replacing Van Dijk when the transfer window re-opens in January, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez surely not enough to see them through the season.

Diego Carlos for Sevilla

Diego Carlos could replace Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
AC Milan keen to tie down star midfielder as contract enters final year
(Photos) – Everton duo joke about Richarlison’s horror tackle that left Thiago injured
Barcelona open contract talks with indispensable centre-back two years ahead of time

The pair have been prone to injuries themselves, and though Fabinho can also operate as a centre-back if needed, it’s far from an ideal situation for a club looking to challenge for the Premier League title and the Champions League.

Van Dijk has been a huge part of Liverpool’s recent success and surely only a proven top player like Carlos will be good enough to fill the void left by his absence.

More Stories Diego Carlos Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.