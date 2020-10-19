Liverpool handed one piece of good injury news as star resumes training

Liverpool have reportedly been handed some good news on the injury front following the blow of losing Virgil van Dijk for a lengthy period.

The Reds could do with hearing something a bit more positive, and luckily it seems goalkeeper Alisson is making progress on his return to action by returning to training, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The report suggests Alisson is doing well with his return to training so far, so Liverpool fans will hope that means he can soon return as their number one.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were recently humiliated 7-2 by Aston Villa, with backup ‘keeper Adrian simply not looking good enough as an alternative to Alisson.

The Brazilian shot-stopper also missed much of last season through injury, but his return now could be crucial after the long-term absence of Virgil van Dijk was confirmed.

The Dutchman may not play again for months and Liverpool will at least need Alisson back there to give them a boost as the defence will clearly not be at the usual high standard.