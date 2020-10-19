Good news for Liverpool as report clarifies Joel Matip situation

Latest reports suggest Liverpool defender Joel Matip may not be injured after all.

A video had been doing the rounds this morning that appeared to show Matip arriving in hospital for a scan on an injury.

However, the Liverpool Echo have responded by stating that, by their current understanding, this was an old clip and the Cameroonian is not currently struggling with injury.

Reds fans will be breathing a sigh of relief for now, but it will be interesting to see how this story develops as Matip does have a pretty patchy fitness record in recent times.

With Liverpool just losing Virgil van Dijk to a lengthy injury, it’s vital they can keep Matip and Joe Gomez fit, but both have had quite long spells on the sidelines themselves in the last few years.

Liverpool also have midfielder Fabinho as an option to drop into central defence if needed, but there’s no doubt that the Van Dijk injury blow is very bad news and they could do without losing more players.

UPDATE:

Liverpool's Joel Matip underwent a scan on Saturday, no major issue was detected. Jurgen Klopp must assess whether to start the defender against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 19, 2020

The reliable Paul Joyce has also weighed in on this by saying Matip did have a scan on Saturday, but with no major issue detected. He adds, however, that Jurgen Klopp “must assess” whether to play the 29-year-old against Ajax on Wednesday night.