Five potential CB transfers Liverpool should target to replace injured Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool surely need to make a new centre-back a top priority target for the January transfer window after the news of Virgil van Dijk’s long-term injury.

The Netherlands international is one of the very best players in the world on his day, and one of the most important in Jurgen Klopp’s squad after a leading role in their recent success.

Losing Van Dijk for such a long time is bound to hurt Liverpool, and it’s going to be extremely difficult for them to retain their Premier League title without bringing someone in as cover this winter.

Luckily, the season started a little later this year so there isn’t too long to wait until the next transfer window, so Liverpool can start planning their next moves already.

Here’s our look at five central defenders who could be ideal for the Reds this January…

Kalidou Koulibaly

After Van Dijk, many would probably argue that Kalidou Koulibaly is the second best centre-back in world football right now. The Senegal international has been rock solid for Napoli for many years and could be a terrific addition to this Liverpool squad.

It could be ambitious trying to get Napoli to sell one of their most important players in the middle of the season, but Koulibaly could make all the difference to Liverpool’s title bid if they can strike a deal.

Even after Van Dijk returns, Koulibaly could form a fine partnership with the Dutchman and might be a better long-term option than injury-prone pair Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Dayot Upamecano

One of the finest young defenders in the world, Dayot Upamecano is sure to head to a big club sooner or later, so Liverpool might want to get in there first this January.

The 21-year-old would not only be ideal cover for Van Dijk while he’s out injured, but he could ensure the Merseyside giants have the perfect long-term successor to former Southampton man on their books.

RB Leipzig have lost a number of their best players to bigger clubs in recent times, so there may be a realistic chance for LFC to become the latest to take advantage of that.