Virgil van Dijk’s recent comments suggest “outstanding” Liverpool star can replace him

Recent comments from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk can perhaps reassure Reds fans about how the team will cope in his absence.

The Netherlands international is looking set for a lengthy spell out injured, and Jurgen Klopp’s squad isn’t exactly full of top centre-backs ready to take his place.

As good as Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are, they’ve both had their own fitness issues in recent times and few fans would bet on them both being available for this entire campaign.

This could mean defensive midfielder Fabinho needs to move back into central defence at some point, but he has shown he can be a rock-solid option there.

The Brazil international played alongside Van Dijk in the club’s 2-0 win at Chelsea earlier in the season, and he was immense against a dangerous Blues attack.

Van Dijk was full of praise for Fabinho after the game, saying he was probably man of the match at Stamford Bridge, and the Daily Mirror have dug up these quotes again now.

“Outstanding,” Van Dijk said of Fabinho’s display against Chelsea, as quoted by the Mirror.

“I just told him as well I think he was Man of the Match. To keep out a striker like [Timo] Werner and don’t let him score, overall he was outstanding.

“Everyone knows how good he is but it shows also that we need everyone. We are a bit unlucky with the injuries now but we’ll need everyone back because it’s such a long season.”

Liverpool fans will hope Fabinho can step in there again if required, and continue to do a good job.

That said, LFC surely need to look into signing a new centre-back in the January transfer window.