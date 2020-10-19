Menu

Liverpool squad show their support for Virgil van Dijk with classy social media messages

Tributes to Virgil van Dijk from his teammates have flooded in on social media after the Dutchman suffered what appears to be a season-ending knee injury.

As the BBC report, Van Dijk will need to undergo surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament, a common injury in football, but one that can often rule you out for the best part of a calendar year.

That’s due to the fact that the injury itself takes a significant amount of time to recover from itself, and then the focus turns getting into sufficient shape to play in a match, which can take another couple of months.

Considering we are now just two weeks away from November, it would be surprising to see Van Dijk take to the field again in the 2020/21 campaign. He could even be ruled out of next summer’s European Championships.

It could be some time before we see Van Dijk, which is devastating for both him and the Liverpool faithful. Here’s how some of his Reds teammate showed their support on social media in wake of the news that VVD had damaged his ACL and was set for a lengthy spell on the side-lines.

