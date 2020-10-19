Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to start planning new centre-back signing already

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged his old club to be ready to swoop for a new centre-back signing when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The Reds have just lost Virgil van Dijk to a lengthy injury in what is a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side and their bid to retain the Premier League title.

Van Dijk has been one of the club’s most important players in recent times, playing a starring role in their success in the Champions League and the Premier League.

It won’t be easy to find someone as good as the Netherlands international, who is probably the best in the world in his position right now, but Carragher wants to see Liverpool strengthening at the back at the next opportunity.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the pundit says he felt that LFC needed to bring in a new defender during the summer anyway, with Dejan Lovren leaving without being replaced, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are both also prone to occasional lengthy spells on the sidelines.

“I still felt at the start of this season Liverpool were the team to beat. I think with Van Dijk being out for what looks like the whole season now, I think it’s going to be all on for Liverpool,” Carragher said.

“I think Liverpool certainly have to go into the market in January, and not just because of Van Dijk’s injury, but Liverpool were weak in that area anyway. They lost Lovren before the start of the season now the other players in those positions are very injury prone.

“Yes, devastating news for Virgil van Dijk – we pass on our wishes and I’m sure everyone does around football – but I think for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and the club now, right away it’s who can they get in?

“I know the transfer window has just finished but they have to be ready on January 1 to bring someone in because they are really weak in that area and that could stop them going on to try to achieve what they want to achieve.”