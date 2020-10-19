Menu

Video: Liverpool star appears to arrive at hospital amid more worrying injury rumours

Liverpool FC
Liverpool defender Joel Matip appears to have arrived at hospital for a scan on a potential injury.

See the video below tweeted out by someone claiming to be a former Liverpool employee, who did, in fairness, say last night that Matip would be going to hospital this morning to get this checked…

It does look a lot like Matip in the video, but of course we can’t know 100% for sure just yet why he’s arrived at the hospital.

The Cameroonian does have a poor record with injuries, however, so this might be more worrying news for Reds fans after Virgil van Dijk’s serious injury blow was confirmed.

