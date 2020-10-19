Video: Liverpool star appears to arrive at hospital amid more worrying injury rumours

Liverpool defender Joel Matip appears to have arrived at hospital for a scan on a potential injury.

See the video below tweeted out by someone claiming to be a former Liverpool employee, who did, in fairness, say last night that Matip would be going to hospital this morning to get this checked…

EXCLUSIVE: As revealed last night, Joël Matip left the field on Saturday complaining of an injury & needs a scan to asses the damage. Here he is, arriving at a Liverpool hospital moments ago. I hope to have an update on his condition later – fingers crossed. #LFC #exLFCemployee pic.twitter.com/9ScFIzh7gp — ex LFC employee. (@exLFCemployee03) October 19, 2020

Joël Matip will attend a Liverpool hospital tomorrow morning for a scan. The player complained of a muscle injury after leaving the field at Goodison Park on Saturday. #LFC #exLFCemployee — ex LFC employee. (@exLFCemployee03) October 18, 2020

It does look a lot like Matip in the video, but of course we can’t know 100% for sure just yet why he’s arrived at the hospital.

The Cameroonian does have a poor record with injuries, however, so this might be more worrying news for Reds fans after Virgil van Dijk’s serious injury blow was confirmed.