Manchester United have reportedly agreed a first refusal option on Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Luis Gomes, with a potential deal to sign him for a £14million transfer fee.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who claim Man Utd and Sporting have this agreement in place despite the youngster signing a five-year contract to commit his future to his current club for the time being.

Gomes looks a huge prospect and the Mirror claim he’s already been compared with Portuguese legend Luis Figo, so United fans will hope they have something concrete in place here that gives them the opportunity to sign him in the future.

The Red Devils have done well to raid Portugal in recent times, with Bruno Fernandes joining from Sporting in January, while Alex Telles was signed from Porto this summer.

Previously, United also snapped up the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting when he was still just a teenager, so they’ll hope they can have similar success with Gomes.

The 16-year-old still needs time to develop, however, with the Mirror noting that he’s only just signed his first professional contract.

MUFC will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his progress in the next few years.

