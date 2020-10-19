According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United already have an agreement in place with promising striker Joe Hugill in regards to a professional contract.

The striker has looked impressive after joining the Red Devils this summer for a fee of £300,000 from Sunderland, as per the MEN, with Hugill reportedly already having agreed a professional deal until 2023.

As Hugill turned 17 today, its hinted by the MEN that an announcement over the deal is expected soon.

The 6ft2 striker got his United career off to a flying start with a clinical brace on his debut for the Under-18s, leading Neil Wood to immediately promote Hugill to Under-23s level.

Hugill has looked just as promising for the Under-23s, with three goals from three outings in Premier League 2, as well as scoring the winning penalty against Rochdale in the EFL Trophy.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Top-class save from Leeds United’s Meslier keeps scores level at Elland Road Wayne Rooney must isolate for 10 days despite negative coronavirus test result Koeman suggests that Lionel Messi could be playing ‘better’ for Barcelona right now

The MEN report that the left-footed talent’s impressive displays led to Hugill being called up to the England’s Under-18s training camp earlier this month.

It’s added that the Manchester outfit beat Arsenal and Spurs to secure the ace’s signature, something that Hugill made the Gunners rue as he scored against them this past weekend.

Considering Hugill’s rapid start, agreeing a professional contract with the ace already is certainly a smart bit of business by the Red Devils.