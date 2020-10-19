Manchester United have reportedly identified Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani once his short-term deal at Old Trafford is done.

The Red Devils signed Cavani on a free transfer this summer, but there’s no doubt he’s only a bit of a stop-gap signing for the club and they’ll need to think ahead to strengthen their attack for the long term.

According to Don Balon, this should lead to them targeting €70million-rated Inter front-man Martinez, who has shone at the San Siro in recent times with 33 goals in 88 games for the club in all competitions.

It seems clear the 23-year-old has a big future in the game and it would be exciting to see this talented young attacker move to the Premier League at some point.

United have some decent young forwards themselves as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood should both still improve in years to come, but Martinez could be another important addition.

The Argentina international would offer something a little different to the team’s attack and seems ideal to take the place of Cavani once his time in Manchester is up.