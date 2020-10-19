Menu

Legendary Man Utd duo trend on Twitter as many fans respond to Virgil van Dijk comments from ex-Liverpool star

At one point this morning, two Manchester United legends were trending on Twitter as fans responded to claims from former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy regarding Virgil van Dijk.

The Match of the Day pundit can be seen in the video below saying that Van Dijk is the best central defender he’s ever seen, with his injury this weekend certainly big news and a huge blow for Liverpool…

MORE: Five potential CB transfers Liverpool should target to replace injured Virgil van Dijk

It seems, however, that a lot of Man Utd fans have not taken this comment well, as they argue that Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic were clearly better than Van Dijk when they were at the peak of their powers at Old Trafford.

See the screen grab below as the two players were trending earlier on, with Twitter even explaining the context behind the Vidic trend…

Let’s face it, rival fans will never agree on these things, and will always talk up their own players or former players as superior.

Van Dijk has been immense for Liverpool, but perhaps talking him up as the best of all time in that position is a bit over the top from Murphy.

Here’s what United supporters made of it…

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. lee says:
    October 19, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Love how United fans say Vidic and Ferdinand, they always mention both of them, that is a partnership, we are talking the best individually, put Vidic along side Gomez or Matip would he of been that great?

    Reply

