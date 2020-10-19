At one point this morning, two Manchester United legends were trending on Twitter as fans responded to claims from former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy regarding Virgil van Dijk.

The Match of the Day pundit can be seen in the video below saying that Van Dijk is the best central defender he’s ever seen, with his injury this weekend certainly big news and a huge blow for Liverpool…

"Liverpool will be more vulnerable without him (Virgil van Dijk) – he's the best centre-half I've ever seen."#LFC #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/dJnNsW8w8I — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 19, 2020

It seems, however, that a lot of Man Utd fans have not taken this comment well, as they argue that Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic were clearly better than Van Dijk when they were at the peak of their powers at Old Trafford.

See the screen grab below as the two players were trending earlier on, with Twitter even explaining the context behind the Vidic trend…

Let’s face it, rival fans will never agree on these things, and will always talk up their own players or former players as superior.

Van Dijk has been immense for Liverpool, but perhaps talking him up as the best of all time in that position is a bit over the top from Murphy.

Here’s what United supporters made of it…

Danny Murphy VVG great defender wait until he had done it for 10 years like Ferdinand Terry Vidic etc #MOTD2 — PaulM (@pmeagh) October 18, 2020

In which Danny Murphy says “Virgil van Dijk is the best centre half I’ve ever seen” If this was a 12 year old, I’d forgive that. But having lived through players like Nesta, Cannavaro, Maldini, Kompany, Baresi, Tony Adams, Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic… That’s just unforgivable. https://t.co/sDKhJuwzqF — Banter FC (Man Utd) (@ManUtdExtreme) October 18, 2020

Sorry but your wrong, Vidic and Ferdinand are clear and it’s not even up for debate — Paul Taylor (@boneyjoe69) October 19, 2020

Danny Murphy spent his prime years playing against Rio Ferdinand & John Terry. https://t.co/mk6LUPmkgH — United Religion (@Unitedology) October 18, 2020

I'm sorry but John Terry, Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand were better. — Red Devil Chronicle ? (@wefollowunited) October 19, 2020

One of the best, yes. But he's definitely not THE best. Ferdinand, Vidic & Terry were all better. — Christopher Tyvi (@ChristopherTyvi) October 19, 2020