Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has seemingly offered Manchester United some hope over a future transfer deal for Jadon Sancho.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and would be a terrific signing to strengthen the Red Devils’ attack, but it won’t be an easy deal to get done.

As noted by the Daily Star, Sancho was linked with Man Utd in the summer but it seemed Dortmund stood firm on their £108million asking price for the 20-year-old.

The report adds that Watzke has now hinted that United played it badly during their bid to bring Sancho to Old Trafford, but that no player is unsellable, perhaps paving the way for fresh negotiations in the future.

As quoted by the Daily Star, Watzke said: “[They] misjudged the situation. We had a clear line and will continue to do so next summer.

“In this industry, you can never say that a player is completely unsellable.”

United fans may be encouraged by this, with Sancho clearly just the kind of signing the club needs at the moment.

The former Manchester City youngster would be a huge upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James out wide, and could be a star player for MUFC for much of the next decade or more.