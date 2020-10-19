Ander Herrera reveals classy message to Edinson Cavani when he called him for Man Utd transfer advice

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed his chat with Edinson Cavani before the striker sealed his transfer to Manchester United.

Cavani was a free agent after leaving PSG, and he spoke to his old team-mate Herrera about life at Man Utd, whom the Spaniard left last year for a move in the opposite direction to the Parc des Princes.

Herrera only had good things to say about a potential move to Old Trafford, and United fans will no doubt be thanking their former player if Cavani ends up being a hit in Manchester.

Speaking to the Telegraph about the Cavani deal, Herrera said: “I think we spoke about five minutes before he said yes. He called me and said, ‘I need to make a decision now and you are the last person I am speaking to before I make that decision’.

“I told him to play for Manchester United is an opportunity that is for the rest of your life. To play for other clubs in the Premier League you are a Premier League player but if you are a Manchester United player then you are a Manchester United player for life.

“It is different. I have been all around the world and been recognised as a Manchester United player and I have the respect of everyone. I think Cavani is also made for Old Trafford; the way he fights for every ball – even the way he celebrates goals, he is a very Manchester United player.

“I told him he was going to play for the biggest club in the UK. I don’t think he needed to hear that from me but mine was the last opinion.”

United take on PSG tomorrow night, with Cavani possibly set to play against his old club as fans eagerly await the Uruguayan’s debut for the Red Devils.

The veteran forward was a big hit during his time in Paris, netting a club-record 200 goals for PSG in 301 appearances in all competitions.

