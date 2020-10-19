Zidane asks Real Madrid for surprise £72m Manchester United transfer raid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly asked the club for a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been a big hit at Old Trafford since his move from Sporting Lisbon earlier in the year, but his future may surprisingly be in doubt already.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are interested in Fernandes to give them some creative spark in midfield, and he could make perfect sense as a long-term replacement for the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd would realistically sell Fernandes so soon after signing him, but Don Balon claim he’s become unsettled by the team’s poor start to the season.

The report adds that the 26-year-old would likely cost around £72million, so that could see United make a pretty healthy profit on him, with BBC Sport claiming he cost around £47m at the time they signed him.

United supporters will no doubt be disappointed if they fail to keep such a promising player, however, with Fernandes looking a great leader as well as a top performer on the pitch since he made the move to England.