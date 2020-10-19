Good news for Manchester United as big-name PSG duo out of Champions League clash

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils will be underdogs going into their game at the Parc des Princes, so will need any bit of luck they can get on the night.

One potential piece of good news for United going into the game is that two big names in Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes are set to miss the match, according to manager Thomas Tuchel, as quoted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News…

Tuchel says Verratti and Paredes are out for PSG tomorrow. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 19, 2020

Verratti is a particularly important player for PSG and they’ll no doubt miss his ability to dictate play from midfield against United on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will hope to reproduce the magnificent performance of a couple of years ago when they earned a surprise 3-1 win in the French capital to knock PSG out of the Champions League.

This is only a group game, of course, but a similar performance with the reward of three points would be very welcome indeed for a club who have struggled with inconsistency at the start of this season.