According to the Sun, Manchester United have set a shocking price tag of £20m for out-of-favour defender Phil Jones, with the ace not even part of the Red Devils’ Champions League squad.

The Sun report that several Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in the centre-back, but the laughable £20m price tag could well deter potential suitors.

The Sun suggest that the 28-year-old would now like more regular first-team football and has aspirations of featuring for England again.

With Solskjaer not brining Jones back into the fold even after the sale of Chris Smalling this summer and the current crop of defenders’ recent troubles, it looks like the ace will have to leave to reach his goals.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Wolves’ Jimenez lucky to stay on the pitch after disgusting retaliation Video: Adama Traore uses unmatched strength to spark brilliant run for Wolves vs Leeds ‘Shows you how mad football is’ – Pundit tips West Ham for top six after epic comeback at Tottenham

Jones has not featured at all for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far this season, with the former England international seeing little playing time in recent years and dealing with constant injury troubles.

The Sun claim that Jones will only play in the domestic cup competitions this term, similarly to last season.

The Red Devils are in a very tricky spot with Jones as it’s added that he’s tied down to a contract worth almost £100,000-a-week until 2023, after signing a new deal last year.

With Jones last taste of regular Premier League action coming in the 18/19 season – in which he struggled – it seems very unrealistic to think that any team will shell out a £20m fee for the ace.

Jones unfortunately has a bad tracked record when it comes to costly errors, which will no doubt whittle down the pool of teams that could move for the ace even further.