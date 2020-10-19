Danny Murphy makes huge Virgil Van Dijk claim on MOTD 2

Pundit and former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy claimed on Match of the Day 2 that Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk is the best centre-back he has ever seen.

Van Dijk is widely considered the best centre-back currently on the planet as a result of his classy and commanding performances since joining Liverpool from Southampton.

It’s for that reason that it’s such a blow that he now faces a lengthy spell on the injury table. The Guardian believe that the Dutchman could miss the remainder of the season.

Danny Murphy, speaking on Sunday’s edition of Match of the Day 2 has gone one step further, revealing his belief that Van Dijk is the best centre-half he has ever seen in his life.

“Liverpool will be more vulnerable without him (Virgil van Dijk) – he’s the best centre-half I’ve ever seen.”#LFC #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/dJnNsW8w8I — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 19, 2020

Murphy played during a Premier League era which was blessed with the likes of John Terry, Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand – so he’s played against better centre-backs than Van Dijk.

He has also been alive for 43-years, meaning he’s had the pleasure of watching the likes of Alessandro Nesta, Jaap Stam, Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Ronald Koeman – and the rest.

It’s a very questionable opinion from Murphy. But, it is his opinion, so who are we to argue with it?