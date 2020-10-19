Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that striker Sergio Aguero has to earn a contract extension with the club, report Sky Sports.

Since signing for City in the summer of 2011, Aguero has established himself as one of the greatest strikers ever to grace the Premier League. His total goal tally in England’s top tier currently stands at 180 – an incredible achievement.

Aguero also provided us with one of the most iconic moments in the league’s history, with THAT goal against QPR to snatch the title out of United’s grasp and see City crowned champions for the first time since 1968.

Despite all that he has achieved in a City shirt, an extension to his contract which is due to expire in the summer of 2021 appears no guarantee. Sky Sports quote manager Guardiola who insists that Aguero needs to earn it:

“Sergio now has to show, like every one of us, that he deserves to continue here – keep playing well, scoring goals and winning games – and after that the club and I will decide.”

“But if he is playing in his level we don’t have any doubts that he is a player to stay until he decides because he is unique. He is important for us, our fans and everyone.”

Though you could argue that Aguero has earnt City’s loyalty, it’s this mentality that has kept the club at the top throughout the past decade. Everyone needs to be pulling their weight, no matter their contributions in the past.

Few would bet against a fully match-fit Aguero finding his form and hitting the back of the net on a regular basis again, though. The Argentine will be back, and then surely a new deal will only be a matter of time.