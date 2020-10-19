(Photos) – Everton duo joke about Richarlison’s horror tackle that left Thiago injured

Everton stars Lucas Digne and Allan have shockingly found the funny side of Richarlison’s horrendous challenge on Thiago Alcantara, that has left the Liverpool midfielder injured.

Richarlison was shown a straight red card in this weekend’s Merseyside derby for a reckless studs-up challenge on his compatriot in the 88th minute.

Thiago somehow managed to get back to his feet and finish the game, with the Athletic reporting that the midfielder will miss the Reds’ Champions League opener against Ajax on Wednesday as a result.

Weirdly, Digne has taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself taking the red card out of the referee’s pocket in a bid to save Richarlison being given his marching orders.

If the photo itself wasn’t bad enough, Digne captioned it with ‘I tried to do my best Pai’ as he tagged Richarlison in the post, midfielder Allan even replied with laughing emojis to the post.

I CANNOT believe the caption on this Instagram post from Digne. It’s so pathetic that I have no words. He nearly tore Thiago’s ACL. No apologies from Pickford,

a rubbish one from Richarlison and now this from Digne. Everton will never have class. pic.twitter.com/Z1JZmz2mjo — ? (@KIopptinho) October 19, 2020

Digne sees the funny side of Richarlison nearly breaking someone’s leg. Classy. pic.twitter.com/OUAgcjB7I2 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 19, 2020

With Virgil van Dijk also suffering a long-term injury at the hands of Jordan Pickford, we’re sure that all this drama will make the next Merseyside derby very heated.