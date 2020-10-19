Jordan Pickford escapes retrospective punishment for disgraceful challenge on Virgil Van Dijk

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will face no retrospective action for his challenge on Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, David Ornstein writes for The Athletic.

Despite Everton remaining top of the league following a stalemate with arch-rivals Liverpool, Pickford had a day to forget on an individual level.

The England international made no errors directly leading to a goal (or none that stood, rather), which is quite a feat for the 26-year-old in an Everton shirt, but his horror first-half challenge has left Van Dijk requiring surgery, as the BBC report.

Pickford was saved by Van Dijk being adjudged to be in an offside position as he made his run towards goal prior to the challenge, but considering the reckless nature and damage inflicted, it seems immoral that he could escape unpunished.

“He could have easily been sent off.” “I’m very surprised it’s just been forgotten about?” Jordan Pickford’s challenge on Virgil van Dijk did not look good ? Should VAR have stepped in after this? pic.twitter.com/wTcW6CHcIf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

However, David Ornstein writes in his recent column for The Athletic that Pickford will in fact face no retrospective action for the tackle, with the match officials being perfectly aware of the incident and making the decision not to issue him with a red card.

Van Dijk may well feel aggrieved, as will Liverpool fans, no doubt. Pickford is a lucky, lucky man.