Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fires back on social media after criticism from some Arsenal fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired back after he came under criticism by some Arsenal fans for his performance in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The general theme appears to be that Aubameyang being slammed by some for some apparently less than impressive performances after the 31-year-old signed a new contract with the Gunners.

As per the Independent, the Arsenal captain’s three-year deal is worth around £250,000-a-week, with Aubameyang yet to score since penning the new terms.

The centre-forward was fairly quiet in the defeat to the Citizens, with Aubameyang also being slammed for laughing and talking with former teammate Ilkay Gundogan after the game.

Aubameyang has now shared a snap from a training session captioned with “A lot of bla bla, at the end we speak as usual” to his Instagram story.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Instagram story: “A lot of bla bla At the end we speak as usual ??” [IG story: aubameyang97] pic.twitter.com/ZimKLvppFN — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 19, 2020

Aubameyang on Instagram

" Alot of bla bla bla, at the end we speak as usual" Hitting out at the people who's saying he wasn't trying. pic.twitter.com/HWRjFZQHZu — Gooner (@AFCVegan) October 19, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘You shouldn’t be touching officials full stop’ – Pundit unhappy with excuses being made for Man City’s Aguero ‘Some in charge of VAR haven’t even refereed’ – Mark Halsey unhappy with PGMOL leadership Embarrassing moment as Man United’s Andreas Pereira is photoshopped into loan club Lazio’s team photo

It’s clear that Aubameyang hasn’t exactly been at the centre of things as much as he used to be in recent matches, but some of the criticism towards the star is unwarranted.

The Gabon superstar did bag an assist in the narrow win against West Ham, whilst also playing a hand in the goals against Sheffield United.

It may be that the star being quiet in the defeats to rivals Liverpool and City has brought on some of this treatment.

Aubameyang will have the chance to get his confidence back if Mikel Arteta decides to use the ace in the Gunners’ Europa League tie on Thursday night against a respectably weaker side in Rapid Wien.