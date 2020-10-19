It has to go down as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever comebacks.

When West Ham went 3-0 down at Tottenham with barely a quarter of an hour played, no one in their right mind would’ve given them a hope.

Particularly as the score was still the same with 10 minutes left to play.

Then the sky seemed to fall in on Jose Mourinho’s side as they conceded three goals in the final moments, including a goal-of-the-season contender from Manuel Lanzini in added time.

It was no more than the Hammers deserved and it prompted a touchline run from David Moyes, cock-a-hoop at getting a point from the match.

Coming as it did after two wins against Wolves and Leicester respectively, it had Graeme Souness suggesting that the east Londoners should really be a top six Premier League side.

“It shows you how mad football is,” he said on Sky Sports, cited by talkSPORT.

“Since the first game, they’ve gone to another level.

“West Ham have a good group of players, a good manager and they have a really passionate support; sometimes that can be a problem if you’re playing there and they get frustrated. But only because they’re desperate for West Ham to do well.

“I see West Ham as a team that should be in the top six, definitely.

“Historically, they have not done it consistently, but they should be, they’re a proper football club.”

Unfortunately for the Hammers, they’ve been known for years to be a team that can often mix it with the big boys but their downfall is not being able to apply themselves in the same way against the lesser teams in the division, with respect.

If Moyes can get his team going in much the same way as he did at Everton, then there’s no reason why they can’t, finally, be challenging for the European places.