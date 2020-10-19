Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Dan James’ ‘very good performance’ for Manchester United against Newcastle in the post-match press conference, as per the club’s official website.

Solskjaer exclaimed that the 22-year-old ‘trusted himself’ against the Magpies and was duly rewarded after a difficult start to the season.

United won 4-1, with three goals coming in the final ten minutes of the encounter after the Red Devils punished Newcastle on the counter-attack.

Solskjaer also praised James for being ‘positive’ on the wings alongside Marcus Rashford, with Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes operating within the ‘pockets’.

Here’s what the Norwegian had to say on the winger’s display:

“Dan’s strength, you know, is his incredible speed. Today, I thought he showed productivity and trusted himself. We work with all the players and tell them to express themselves and show what they’ve got.”

“Juan (Mata) and Bruno (Fernandes) were in the pockets and Dan and Marcus (Rashford) were working hard to run in behind them and be positive.”

“All of them did fantastic but I’m very pleased for Dan. He’s been away with Wales and missed a few games for us with a bad cold. Today, it was a very good performance by Dan.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea star’s shocking laziness exposed on Southampton equaliser Contract extension on horizon for England international as agreement edges closer Jordan Pickford escapes retrospective punishment for disgraceful challenge on Virgil Van Dijk

This was James’ third appearance of the season, with Solskjaer adding that the lightning-fast winger was missing for a few games due to a ‘bad cold’.

The Wales international’s work-rate is certainly impressive and this was an all around encouraging display from James, who made way for Donny van de Beek in the 76th minute of the tie.

United signed James from Swansea for a fee of £15m last summer, as per BBC Sport.

The winger certainly has high potential and is tasked with steadily adding more facets to his game, with James struggling after a promising start last season due to his reliance on his electric pace.