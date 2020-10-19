It’s been a magnificent start to the season for Son Heung-min at Tottenham.

Alongside Harry Kane, the north Londoners have begun the season relatively brightly, although their Achilles heel is still trying to hang onto a lead.

A 3-3 draw against West Ham after being 3-0 up was in stark contrast to their 6-1 hammering of Manchester United.

In both of those games Son was an integral part, and his partnership with Kane in particular remains a fruitful one.

The Daily Mail suggest that the South Korean is currently on £150,000 per week, but he can expect a sharp increase in his remuneration in order to keep him at White Hart Lane.

With eight goals in his first seven games of the 2020/21 campaign per the Daily Mail, as well as some assists, Son will surely have delighted his fan base back home in south-east Asia as well as his paymasters.

He is a major star in that part of the world, and given his iconic status there, part of Tottenham’s lucrative commercial strategy has to take that into account.

With things going so well, his only concern should perhaps be whether he can carry on with the same sort of output throughout the campaign.