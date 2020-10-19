Contract extension on horizon for England international as agreement edges closer

The Athletic report that Southampton goal-machine Danny Ings is set to commit his future to the Saints by signing an extension to his contract.

Ings, now a fully-fledged England international under Gareth Southgate, has been one of the hottest strikers in the Premier League over the past year.

The former Liverpool forward scored 22 Premier League goals last season, while has also kicked off the 2020/21 campaign with four in five appearances.

In addition to his impressive domestic performances, Ings netted his first England goal with an acrobatic effort against Wales over the international break.

He has been on fire of late, which is why Southampton fans will be delighted to hear that a contract extension is on the horizon – or so The Athletic believe.

The report notes that the two parties are close to striking an agreement on a new contract with fresh terms and a potential release clause for the 28-year-old.

His superb form may well have caught the eye of potential suitors both in England and across Europe, so it would be quite the coup from Southampton to tie him down.

If Ings is able to stay fit and continues to perform in this manner, he’ll be on the plane to next summer’s European Championships.