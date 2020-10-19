These Luis Suarez stats prove Atletico Madrid are still the kings of striker recruitment

Luis Suarez’s summer move to Atletico Madrid continues to pay off for Diego Simeone. AS compare his figures so far to those produced by Antoine Griezmann, Diego Forlan and Radamel Falcao.

Suarez departed Barcelona in the summer after a hugely successful stint at the Nou Camp. All good things have to come to an end, and Atletico positioned themselves to benefit from his exit.

Atletico have historically had world-class strikers, from Fernando Torres to Sergio Aguero, Diego Foran to Radamel Falcao and more recently Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

Unfortunately for manager Simeone, neither Costa (now 32-years-old) or Alvaro Morata (notoriously inconsistent in front of goal) were able to pick up the goal scoring burden from the departing Griezmann.

Simeone wasted no time making changes in the summer, with Morata being shipped off back to Juventus and Suarez being snapped up in what Sky Sports reported to be a £5.5M deal.

That has proven to be another masterstroke in the transfer market from Atletico, with AS reporting that Suarez’s minutes-per-goal-contribution ratio is better than what any of Griezmann, Falcao and Forlan were able to produce.

The Uruguayan has scored three goals and provided an assist, a goal contribution every 54 minutes. Those are silly numbers. Barcelona must be regretting letting him leave when he still had so much to offer!