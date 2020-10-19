The only three Barcelona players who seem to accept the plans for a 30% wage cut

According to Spanish publication AS via Catalunya Radio, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have refused to support their Barcelona teammates in combating a wage cut.

They’ve decided against signing a burofax document that is against the proposal of a 30% wage cut, with the trio the only players in the 24-man first-team squad that are are seemingly siding with the club.

AS hint that Ter Stegen, De Jong and Lenglet’s choice hints that they are fine with a cut, with Barcelona in a dire financial position due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reckless spending in recent years.

It’s reported that Ter Stegen’s stance could be explained by the fact that the goalkeeper is close to signing a new contract until 2026, so it wouldn’t exactly be in his best interest to challenge the club at this moment in time.

AS add that team leaders Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are all against the wage cut.

The report states that an agreement does not have to be reached until November 5, so there’s still some time for Barcelona to get the entire first-team on board with a proposal.