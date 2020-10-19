Video: Bruno Fernandes furious with new boy Alex Telles after error in Man United training

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes made it clear to new recruit Alex Telles that mistakes won’t be tolerated after the Brazilian experienced a slight error in training.

In a training session ahead of United’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow night, Fernandes took aim at Telles after he made a slight blunder in a passing rondo drill.

The left-back appeared to pass the ball into Fernandes too late, with the playmaker then crowded out by Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial as he lost the ball.

Fernandes continued to point out the error to Telles after he made a block of his own, the attacking midfielder didn’t mean it in a malicious manner at all as he was smiling.

The fact that Telles is being challenged to make sure everything he does is correct from the get-go is certainly good.

It’s also worth noting that the duo are probably familiar with each other due to their time and many meetings in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.