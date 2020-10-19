Menu

Video – Coady’s startled response after claims he could replace injured Van Dijk at Liverpool

His side had just won a tough encounter at Elland Road against Leeds, so Wolves’ Conor Coady could be forgiven for not being in the mood for Jamie Carragher’s line of questioning after Monday night’s game.

The Sky Sports pundit suggested that Jurgen Klopp had identified Coady as a potential replacement for the injured Virgil van Dijk, and the Wolves man clearly wasn’t expecting such a question.

His comical response had those in the Sky Sports studio in fits of laughter.

