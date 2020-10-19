Video: Good news for Liverpool as Thiago Alcantara looks fine leaving hospital after knock vs Everton

Liverpool fans will be excited to see that a clip has emerged of Thiago Alcantara leaving hospital looking fine after the midfielder suffered a knock in the 2-2 draw against rivals Everton.

The 29-year-old somehow managed to get back to his feet and finish the game after compatriot Richarlison was shown a straight red card for a nasty studs-up challenge in the 88th minute.

The video shows Thiago walking away from the hospital completely fine, with the star accompanied by a few members of Liverpool’s staff for the trip to the medics.

Thiago leaving hospital looking okay. Some good news for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/QjteHvZfsR — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 18, 2020

The Athletic’s (subscription required), latest report on the Spain international was that Thiago will miss the Champions League opener against Ajax on Wednesday, but won’t be sidelined for any longer.