Menu

Video: Helder Costa shows lightning-fast speed to help Leeds defend Wolves counter

Leeds United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Monday night’s live Premier League football game hasn’t been the greatest advert for the English top flight.

Both Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have found chances at a premium with only two shots from the former and none from the latter on target in the opening 40 minutes.

That could be due in part to the defensive efforts of both sides, and that was never better evidenced than in the 25th minute as Helder Costa sprinted from one end of the pitch to the other to snuff out a Wolves attack.

Pictures from NBC Sports.

More Stories helder costa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.