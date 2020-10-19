Although the Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers game hasn’t seen too much by way of goalmouth incident, when there has been some, the action has been of the highest quality.

Both defences have been on top during an intriguing Monday night match up, and Wolves will surely be rueing a missed opportunity.

Daniel Podence had the visitors’ first shot on target, but Illan Meslier was equal to it, pulling off a top-class save in the process.

Big chance for #WWFC as Podence fires goalwards but Meslier makes a good save! What a cut back that is from Saiss…

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports