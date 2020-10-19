Menu

Video: Top-class save from Leeds United’s Meslier keeps scores level at Elland Road

Leeds United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Although the Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers game hasn’t seen too much by way of goalmouth incident, when there has been some, the action has been of the highest quality.

Both defences have been on top during an intriguing Monday night match up, and Wolves will surely be rueing a missed opportunity.

Daniel Podence had the visitors’ first shot on target, but Illan Meslier was equal to it, pulling off a top-class save in the process.

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports

