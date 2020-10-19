Though some appeared to have brushed it off as nothing significant, Sergio Aguero laying his hands on lineswoman, Sian Massey, was unsavoury.

Not because she is a female, but because she is a Premier League official.

There is absolutely no excuse for the Argentinian to be doing so, and talkSPORT’s Laura Woods made exactly that point in an impassioned speech on her breakfast show on Monday.

A wider conversation needs to be had on the subject because there’s clearly a lot that needs to be learned.