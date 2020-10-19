It’s not been the best of Championship seasons for Derby County so far.

Of their five games in English football’s second tier, they’ve won just one, with talisman, Wayne Rooney, scoring the winner at Norwich.

Unfortunately, the Rams will now have to make do without the former England international for the next three games as a result of Covid-19.

Rooney, thankfully, doesn’t have the virus, but according to BBC Sport, he will be forced to self isolate for the next 10 days after coming into contact with friend, Josh Bardsley, who later tested positive for the virus.

It’s believed that Bardsley was visiting the Rooney’s house to deliver a luxury watch, and was contacted via the NHS’ Track and Trace app where it was suggested he go for a test, which later came back positive.

What that means is Rooney will now be unavailable for Derby’s Championship fixtures against Huddersfield on Tuesday, Nottingham Forest at home on Friday and for the visit of Cardiff City on Wednesday, 28 October.

More Stories / Latest News Koeman suggests that Lionel Messi could be playing ‘better’ for Barcelona right now Video: Helder Costa shows lightning-fast speed to help Leeds defend Wolves counter ‘I was not expecting this’ – Man United star surprised by Solskjaer’s latest decision

He should theoretically be available for the Bournemouth fixture on Saturday, 31 October, and Derby will surely be hoping that their fortunes have changed by then.