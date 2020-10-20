Menu

Incredible Ansu Fati stat will only increase excitement surrounding the Barcelona teenager

This stat shared by @SportsCenter is only going to add to the excitement surrounding Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati.

Fati seems to have burst onto the scene from virtually nowhere, but is now already established as a regular starter for Barcelona – and one of their most reliable goal-scoring outlets.

The Spanish international, whose goal against Inter Milan last season made him the youngest player ever to score in the Champions League, added another to his tally in the competition tonight.

MORE: Video: Ansu Fati makes it 2-0 to Barcelona after wonderful assist from Frenkie de Jong vs Ferencvaros

In doing so, Fati took his Barcelona total up to 12 at the age of just 17-years-old. As @SportsCenter took to Twitter to reveal, that’s more than Lionel Messi had at that age!

Fati is some way away from eclipsing someone who is widely considered the greatest of all-time, but it has been quite the start to his professional career.

He looks sure to be one of the best of his generation, and the scary part is, he’s still a decade away from his prime…

