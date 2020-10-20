Video: Wright aims dig at former stars after discussing Aubameyang decision to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has discussed the importance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang committing his future to the club when they needed him most.

The Gabon international signed a new contract at the start of this season after plenty of speculation over his future, and it will surely go down as one of the most important pieces of business the club did this summer.

See below as Wright talks about Aubameyang showing his loyalty to Arsenal, and taking a swipe at unnamed former stars who left just when the Gunners needed them most…

Although Wright doesn’t name names, it seems pretty clear who he could mean, and it’s a pretty long list, in fairness.

Perhaps most notably, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie left when they were at the top of their game and looking like becoming Arsenal legends.