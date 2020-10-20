According to the MailOnline, Arsenal are worried that Rob Holding will be sidelined for between three or four weeks after picking up a hamstring injury.

The Mail report that the 25-year-old suffered the setback whilst in the pre-game warm-up ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Manchester City last weekend.

It’s added that after Holding went for a scan, it’s become clear that the centre-back could be sidelined for all six of the north London outfit’s six games heading into the November international break.

Arteta was massively impressed with the defender’s performance in the Gunners’ opening day win against Fulham, with the Spaniard making it clear at the time that Holding wouldn’t be leaving on loan.

So as well as being without Holding for the Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna on Thursday, the ace could miss the encounters against Leicester, Man United, Aston Villa, Dundalk and Molde.

Holding played the entire 90 minutes of Arsenal’s opening three Premier League games of the season, with the 6ft2 ace also doing so in the Carabao Cup ties against Leicester and Liverpool.

This could be a devastating blow for Holding, who was just beginning to solidify himself as an important player after a long-term knee injury in December 2018 stunted his development.

Holding’s absence could be eased by the fact that Arteta has returned to four at the back, as well as the Gunners’ other options at central defence.

This is just another reminder of Arsenal struggling to keep their important defenders fit, this constant issue is why the Gunners have so many defensive options in the first place.