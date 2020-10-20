Arsenal to try again for summer transfer target in January, with boost for Gunners as rivals pull out of deal

Arsenal will reportedly revive their pursuit of the transfer of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar when the opportunity arises again in January.

The Gunners were in for Aouar during the summer but ultimately got their negotiating tactics with Lyon a little wrong as the deal fell through, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Still, it seems Mikel Arteta has not given up on bringing the Frenchman to the Emirates Stadium as Don Balon claim he’s going to be targeted again this winter.

In a boost for the north London giants, Don Balon also claim that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Aouar, with Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga their priorities instead.

This sounds promising for Arsenal, who will hope to get a clear run at this talented young playmaker, who could be ideal to add some creativity to Arteta’s side.

Despite a deadline day deal for Thomas Partey, Arsenal perhaps lack a real ball player in the middle of the park, and Aouar could be the ideal long-term replacement for loanee Dani Ceballos.

Aouar could also have done a job for a big club like Real Madrid, who will soon need to think about replacing legendary midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.