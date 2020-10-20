As per SportWitness via the print edition of France Football, the details of the broken down transfer that would’ve sent Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United from Barcelona have now been explained.

France Football report that two of the biggest clubs in the world agreed on the terms of a transfer 48 hours before the European window closed.

Dembele’s exit would’ve freed the funds needed for Barcelona to sign Memphis Depay, with Lyon in line to replace the Dutchman with Leicester’s Islam Slimani.

It’s added that as of 6pm on Deadline Day, five hours before the window closed, ‘pre-filled documents were sent to the various players to be transferred to their respective future clubs’.

With this seemingly signalling that all deals were at a very advanced stage, Dembele shut down all three transfers by telling Barcelona that he didn’t wish to leave for any other club at all at 8pm.

Dembele was constantly linked with the exit door this summer, with the tricky attacker enduring a difficult spell since he signed in a deal worth up to £135.5m back in 2017, as per BBC Sport.

The 23-year-old has only made 76 appearances for the club over this period, with Transfermarkt adding that Dembele has missed a staggering 80 games due to constant injury troubles.

The Frenchman has started just one of his outings for Barcelona so far this season, with the ace battling exciting prospects Ansu Fati, Francisco Trincao and Pedri for a starting spot.