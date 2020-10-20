Bruno Fernandes admits to winding up one Man United player after famous comeback win over PSG

Manchester United’s new captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he often winds compatriot and team-mate Diogo Dalot up over his shot which led to the Reds’ last-grasp penalty against PSG during the 2018-19 Champions League last 16.

United trailed the Ligue 1 giants 2-0 after the first leg in the 2018-19 Champions League first round knockout before completing one of the most famous comebacks in European football during the second leg, where the Reds won 3-1 (3-3 aggregate, United through on away goals).

As both sides prepare to face-off against one another for a second time in as many seasons, this time in the group stage, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to emulate his side’s previous success.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Solskjaer named midfielder Fernandes as the Reds’ captain due to regular skipper Harry Maguire being ruled out due to injury, as per Man United’s official pre-match press conference.

Speaking to ManUtd.com ahead of tonight’s mouth-watering match-up, Fernandes has spoken about his side’s previous meeting with PSG.

Although not a United player at the time, Fernandes admitted that he watched the game, he said: “Yeah I remember that game.

“Also because Diogo [Dalot] was playing and being Portuguese you want to watch your friend. I was watching the game, I see it was a really good, tough game like this one will be.

“Of course it will be a different game because different players are playing for them and for us, but the most important thing is having the same result as last time.”

The 26-year-old midfielder went onto reveal that he still winds Dalot up about his last minute shot which was deemed to have been handled by defender Presnel Kimpembe which results in a penalty being awarded, he said: “Yes we [Fernandes and Dalot] talk about that sometimes!

“We joke about it because I said to him if the player hadn’t touched it with the hand then the ball would go in the stands for sure!

“He was a little bit lucky but football is this. These kinds of situations happen a lot of times and I think for what the team did in that game they deserved to go through.”