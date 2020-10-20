‘Do it on January 1st’ – Carragher urges Liverpool to sign this defender after Van Dijk injury

Jamie Carragher revealed on Sky Sports yesterday evening his belief that Liverpool should target RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Virgil Van Dijk looks as though he will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Everton at the weekend.

A player of Van Dijk’s calibre is irreplaceable at the best of times, but considering how scarce Liverpool’s options are at centre-back, you have to think they will look to the transfer market when January comes around.

Carragher, a career-long Liverpool centre-back himself, has identified one player that Jurgen Klopp ought to be after when the winter window opens. He’s quoted by Sky Sports saying:

“There is a young man everyone was talking about at Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano, there is talk of him. Whether he has the profile of Van Dijk, I think he is only 6’1″ or 6’2″, so he is maybe not that aerial, but if he is the one they wanted then bring it forward.”

“Pay extra money and do it on January 1st.”

Upamecano’s meteoric rise at RB Leipzig will likely have landed him on the transfer radar of top clubs across Europe. Liverpool would do well to position themselves as frontrunners to sign him.

They may well have no choice but to take Carragher’s advice and do so, however. If they want to replicate the success of the past two seasons, they’re not going to with a centre-back pairing of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.