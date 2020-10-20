Chelsea striker Timo Werner has earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks after making it into his team of the week following the latest round of Premier League action.

The Germany international had another big performance for the Blues with two goals in their 3-3 draw against Southampton over the weekend.

As well as his brace, however, Crooks was hugely impressed with Werner’s unselfish play as he set up Kai Havertz for the third goal instead of obsessively chasing a hat-trick, as many strikers would in that situation.

Writing in his column on BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Two goals in quick succession by Timo Werner should have put the lid on Southampton’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

“Manager Frank Lampard has really got to do something about his defence. It’s a joke. Chelsea can’t continue leaking goals like this. They’ve conceded nine in five games.

“What a shame because they have scored 13. However, what really impressed me about their attacking play was Werner. The German is quick, has good feet and is unselfish.

More Stories / Latest News Samuel Eto’o hits out at France Football for mistake in Ballon D’Or shortlist Pundit praises Bruno Fernandes with dig at Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba Frank Lampard accused of initially not rating Chelsea star because of his nationality

“I’ve seen players go looking for hat-tricks when they have already scored two goals and Werner could have done the same. Instead, he laid the ball on a plate for Kai Havertz to score. That’s how partnerships are made.”

Chelsea fans will be loving the performances of their new signings so far, even if Frank Lampard is struggling to get results out of this squad.

With time, once they settle, this should be a superb Chelsea side capable of challenging for major honours, but Lampard will no doubt be under increasing pressure to turn things around soon.